The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 13,446.
- As of Saturday, 137,827 residents of that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 56.7% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at 1640 Main St. in Dubuque. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 1.7%; Jackson County, 5.3%; and Jones County, 3.9%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent data states, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 75 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 371,331. The state reported two additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,055.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,373,422 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 55.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall from June 3 to Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings. For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, the state did not update COVID-19 cases Saturday. On Friday, the total stood at 609,787 and 7,053 deaths.
- As of Saturday, 2,579,593 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,381,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of 802 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 37 to 22,776.
- As of Saturday, 5,036,521 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 49.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.