UnityPoint Health announced today that it has started testing for COVID-19 asymptomatic patients who are admitted to its hospitals
The testing applies to "admissions and transfers of all ages who have not been tested for COVID-19 in the prior 48 to 72 hours," dependent on each facility, according to a press release.
It states that the testing started last week at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, as well as hospitals in Anamosa, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, Iowa.
UnityPoint emphasized that such testing will "protect health care workers and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our communities."
UnityPoint leaders framed the new measures as a way to enhance community safety at a time while hospitals are moving closer to the resumption of normal activities.
“As our testing capability increases, we will also continue to test more people coming into our hospitals and clinics,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dave Williams in the release. “This is important as we begin to resume elective procedures in certain regions within the next few weeks.”
Testing for COVID-19 is done with a nasal swab, the release stated. The wait time for screening results of inpatients showing no symptoms is 12 to 72 hours.