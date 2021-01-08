Eighty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 10,963.
There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County, remaining at 140, the sixth-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 12%.
Clayton County reported six additional cases in that 24-hour period, for a total of 1,462. The county death toll remained at 47.
Jackson County reported 10 additional cases for a total of 1,837 cases. The county reported one additional death, raising the death toll to 31.
Jones County reported four more cases in that time period, increasing its total to 2,647. The county reported one additional death, raising the death toll to 49.
Delaware County reported eight additional cases for a total of 1,678. Two additional deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 35.
As of 11 a.m. today just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. At that time, those remaining were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque with 38 cases, a decrease of eight cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque with 17 cases, a decrease of three cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,057 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 293,454.
The state reported 59 additional related deaths, so the toll moved to 4,124 at 11 a.m. today.