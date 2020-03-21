If the past week for you has involved building toilet paper forts out of all those excess rolls you stocked up on, a few local organizations are offering some alternatives that you can enjoy digitally and from the comfort of home.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to help get you through your quarantine cabin fever:
For bookworms
With local libraries temporarily closed, East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library recommended several free resources for checking out reading materials:
Overdrive: The app, available through overdrive.com, allows users to check out ebooks, audio books and magazines using a phone or tablet through their local public library or school.
Biblioboard: The site is driven by community engagement tools that enable users to create, share and discover content from local libraries. Visit biblioboard.com.
What Should I Read Next?: At whatshouldireadnext.com, simply type in the title of the book or author you love, and you’ll be ushered through a huge database of readers’ favorite books and recommendations.
Vulture: For news on TV, movies, comedy, music, books and tips on what to stream, visit vulture.com. For a great read, check out the article, “What’s Your TV Comfort Food While You’re Stuck Inside?”
Audible: Sign up for a 30-day free trial, and receive one free audio book and two Audible originals. After 30 days, the cost is $14.95 per month. You’ll receive one audio book and two Audible originals per month and guided wellness programs, as well as the ability to choose from a variety of audio books that enable you to listen anywhere. Visit audible.com.
Audiobooks: A free trial includes two free audio books from a catalog of more than 150,000 titles. Visit audiobooks.com.
BookBub: If you’re in search of free ebooks, look no further. Join for free, and you’ll be able to access a collection of free and discounted titles from an assortments of genres from bookbub.com.
Open Culture: The site, at
openculture.com, includes a variety of free cultural and educational media, including audio books, online courses, movies, languages and more.
Online Storytime: Cascade (Iowa) Public Library will be recording and posting a Story Time on its Facebook page for kids, with additional activities including the opportunity to create Peeps dioramas and more.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library: The library digital collection is available 24/7 to cardholders who reside in the City of Dubuque via www.dubuque.lib.ia.us. The digital collection includes online access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies and more. Users also can access the app, Libby.
For theatergoers
BroadwayHD: Theaters have taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with even Broadway going dark. However, you can check out a range of Broadway musicals and plays via BroadwayHD.com, where you can sign up for a seven-day free trial and start streaming.
The Metropolitan Opera: Although it has cancelled all performances through Tuesday, March 31, opera lovers need not fear. They still will be able to get their fix. The Met is hosting free opera streams worldwide beginning at 6:30 p.m. nightly from its famed “Live in HD” series. The encore presentations also will be available for an additional 20 hours thereafter. They can be viewed via the Met Opera On Demand app or through its website at www.metopera.org.
The Paris Opera: The company is streaming an assortment of its most beautiful shows, from “Swan Lake” to “Don Giovanni,” online for free. All performances can be found at www.opera
deparis.fr.
For museum dwellers
Travel + Leisure: The site currently is promoting 12 famous museums that offer virtual tours you can take from your couch, as well as a roundup of museums across the globe that are sharing collections of their most zen art through social media to help people relax. You can check out both at travelandleisure.com.
For music lovers
Seattle Symphony: In an effort to provide strength, comfort and joy, the musicians of the Seattle Symphony are sharing free broadcasts, streamed through the ensemble’s social media channels on YouTube and Facebook.
Learn a new language
Mango: If you’ve been thinking about learning Italian but never found the time, now’s your chance. Through mangolanguages.com, you can learn from an assortments of languages with learning that is centered around the user. And to accommodate schools facing closures due to COVID-19, Mango Classroom online language learning resources will be available for free.