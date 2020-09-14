In Iowa, there were 395 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 74,815.
Iowa's related death toll rose by four to 1,222.
In Wisconsin, 771 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 89,956.
There were no additional related deaths, so the state count remained at 1,210.
In Illinois, 1,373 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with five additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 262,744 cases and 8,314 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)