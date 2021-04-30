The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Eight additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Thursday, 104,590 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 34.7% of the area’s population.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque. Today, a clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. Additional clinics are planned through May 17.

- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The data stated that, as of Wednesday, six residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than on Monday. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, two more than on Monday. Two such residents each of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized, one more each than Monday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, one more than Monday.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.5%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 3.4%; Jackson County, 3.9%; and Jones County, 2.7%.
- Regional Family Health in Manchester will offer vaccine appointments beginning Monday, May 3. To request an appointment, call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 443 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 364,476. The state reported no additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Thursday, so the toll remained at 5,931.
- As of Wednesday, 1,041,462 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 20,367 from Wednesday.
Residents of Iowa County, Wis., who might have barriers to getting to a vaccination clinic are encouraged to contact the county health department at 608-930-9870.

- Wisconsin reported 806 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 597,358. The state’s death toll increased by eight, raising the total to 6,815.
- As of Thursday, 1.9 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 33.1% of the population.
In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Midwest Medical Center.

- There were 3,394 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,331,848. The state reported 36 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,927.
Illinois also reported that more than 3.9 million residents have been fully vaccinated — 31.1% of the state’s population.