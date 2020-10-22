Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Two more deaths related to COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s toll of 54 is the seventh-most of any county in the state. One more related death each also was reported Wednesday for Delaware County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis.
- In Dubuque County, an additional 68 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Those new cases came from 168 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 40.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 13.8%.
- With 945 new confirmed cases and 2,865 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday was 33%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.4% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,642 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a decrease of two during the time period.
- Delaware County had 22 new cases in the 24-hour period. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported the county’s 14-day positivity rate as 20.7% — the sixth-highest in the state. But based on the state’s totals, the county has had 175 new cases and 384 new tests during that time. That is a positivity rate of 45.6%.
- Elsewhere, Jackson County had six new cases in the time period, Jones County had five and Clayton County had four.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers, though its data on at least one is outdated. Officials at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque told the TH on Wednesday that 27 residents have COVID-19. The state site still said just seven did as of 7:30 p.m. Elsewhere, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had 76 cases, with 54 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35 cases, 21 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 17 recovered; and Edgewood Convalescent Home, four cases, two recovered.
- On Wednesday, the state updated its hospitalizations by county as of Tuesday. There were 33 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized — still the third-highest total in the state. There were nine Delaware County residents hospitalized, five Jones County residents, three Jackson County residents and none from Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,114 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 109,805 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The related death toll increased by 28, increasing to 1,584.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 28 new cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Iowa County had 18 new cases; Crawford County, seven; and Lafayette County, three.
- Statewide, there were 4,205 new cases reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 182,687. There was a record 48 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,681.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 12 new cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,342 new cases Wednesday, along with 69 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths.