In Iowa, there were 307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The state's total stood at 52,52,924 at that time.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by eight and stood at 987 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In Wisconsin, 634 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 66,830.
Thirteen related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,052.
In Illinois, 1,740 new cases and 27 related deaths were reported Tuesday.
That pushes the state's totals to 209,594 cases and 7,782 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)