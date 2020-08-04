In Iowa, there were 179 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. The state’s total stands at 45,981.
There were six additional related deaths reported in the state in that 24-hour period, pushing the total to 885.
In Wisconsin, another 728 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 56,056.
Twelve additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 961.
In Illinois, 1,471 new cases and 19 additional related deaths were reported today.
The state’s totals moved to 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)