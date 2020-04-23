Three more confirmed COVID-19 infections in Dubuque County were announced today by State of Iowa officials.
Those cases, as well as one more in Jones County, were among 176 announced statewide. Iowa's total number of confirmed infections now stands at 3,924. Six more deaths bring the statewide total to 96.
Dubuque County now has 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of which resulted in a death. Jones County's total now is 18.
Eight cases -- one fatal -- have been confirmed in Clayton County, seven in Jackson County and three in Delaware County.