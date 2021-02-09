All three Dubuque County supervisors said Monday that they support an extension of the countywide mask mandate.
This follows a meeting last week of the county Board of Health, where a proposal extending the mandate indefinitely received unanimous support.
The existing county mandate — which covers the entire county outside of the city of Dubuque — has a sunset date of March 1. The rules require people older than 2 to wear face coverings inside public buildings or transportation, private businesses or care services, and outside if people cannot socially distance. Businesses must post signage indicating the requirement for patrons to wear masks, as well as have masks available for people without one.
The Board of Health’s action kicks off a series of public meetings, beginning with a public hearing on the issue, scheduled for Feb. 17. After that public hearing, during which county residents can weigh in virtually or in written form, the board plans to hold their final vote.
For the extension to take effect, the Board of Supervisors will have to approve it as well.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said Monday that he planned to follow the health board’s lead.
“I feel really good about previous decisions by the Board of Health and would see no reason why I wouldn’t support them in the future,” he said. “Most of the feedback I’ve received from the public, with the exception of a couple public officials, has been positive related to the masks and the using of masks and having a document that states to the public that they should wear masks when in public.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who spoke out against the countywide mandate while campaigning for the Board of Supervisors, said he, too, had heard mostly positive remarks.
“The majority really do not have an issue with the mask mandate,” he said. “The biggest issue is some type of a timeline or some quantifiable numbers, whether you have a positivity rate at a certain percent at a set period of time or hospitalizations being down for a period of time — rather than just an open-ended resolution.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said the devil will be in the details.
“We have consensus that we want the mandate to continue,” she said. “It’s a matter of what we want in place that is responsive to the citizens who are contacting us. I’m hearing from folks I’ve never heard from before about supporting the mandate but not an endless, open date.”
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert told the Telegraph Herald after Monday’s meeting that not inserting a sunset date could be easier on staff and the public.
“It causes more time commitment if we put a date on it, just because you have to go through the public hearing and then the supervisors,” she said.
Lambert also pointed out that the City of Dubuque mandate does not have an end date. “It’s easier for people if there’s one message,” she said.
But Iowa residents recently got a very different message from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who lifted restrictions that included a mask requirement as of Sunday.
Dubuque County supervisors had approved their mask mandate in November days before Reynolds instituted less-restrictive statewide rules, and local officials have consistently argued that they have the right to pass such mandates — a stance that contradicts what the governor has asserted.
Lambert acknowledged that discrepancy but would not speculate as to the confusion it might cause the public.
“Some people, and I am one of them, were surprised to see that (order be rescinded), if only because wearing masks has, for the majority of the population, just become a habit,” she said. “I can only hope that people understand the effectiveness and see the results we’re seeing and follow the county mandate.”
Pothoff echoed that sentiment.
“I would like to see some timeline, but we’ve come a long way,” he said. “We don’t want to have to turn around and go back down the road again. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s keep getting it brighter.”