MINERAL POINT, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin school district is shifting to remote learning next week.
Mineral Point School District will make the switch beginning Monday, Nov. 9, according to a social media post. The district is making the decision based upon a rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area and to reduce the risk of spreading the disease in schools.
The district will continue using a hybrid model with some in-person instruction through the remainder of this week to give families and staff opportunity to prepare for full remote learning, according to the post.
The district could return to hybrid instruction on Monday, Nov. 30, at the earliest, according to the post.