East Dubuque council meeting canceled due to COVID-19 cases Telegraph Herald Nov 15, 2021 2 hrs ago EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Tonight's East Dubuque City Council meeting has been canceled due to "the increase in positive (COVID-19) cases," according to an online announcement from the city.The meeting was slated for 6 p.m. at City Hall. City staff said the meeting is tentatively rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. They declined to further elaborate on the reason for tonight's cancellation.A message seeking comment left for City Manager Loras Herrig was not immediately returned.