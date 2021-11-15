EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Tonight's East Dubuque City Council meeting has been canceled due to "the increase in positive (COVID-19) cases," according to an online announcement from the city.

The meeting was slated for 6 p.m. at City Hall. 

City staff said the meeting is tentatively rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. They declined to further elaborate on the reason for tonight's cancellation.

A message seeking comment left for City Manager Loras Herrig was not immediately returned. 

Tags

Recommended for you