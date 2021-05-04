One additional death was reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 40.
Meanwhile, six additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 13,303.
No new deaths were reported in the county, remaining at 207, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Six additional cases were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,965.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,080.
The state reported one additional case each in Clayton and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,684 and 2,206
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton or Jackson counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56 and 42, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 365,993 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 373 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported one additional related death during the 24-hour span, raising the total to 5,960.