MAQUOKETA, Iowa— After announcing that it will remain closed until at least July, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers is asking for donations to sustain the family-owned and volunteer-staffed concert venue during the ongoing pandemic.
The rural Maquoketa business recently launched a “Give $5 to Keep Codfish Alive” fundraiser and confirmed that concerts scheduled for April, May and June all have been either cancelled or postponed.
In a press release and a post on the venue’s online fundraiser page, co-owner Tiffany Biehl wrote that many of the touring bands scheduled to perform at Codfish Hollow have cancelled their tours or rescheduled them for 2022.
“We hope to reopen this year, but we will only do so when it is safe for our volunteers, workers, fans, artists and musicians,” she wrote. “We all want live music, but we don't want to endanger those who bring it to us.”
According to the release, Codfish Hollow also received a $5,000 grant from Iowa Arts Council and will apply for a federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3unXNkH. Gift cards and merchandise also are available to purchase at codfish-hollow-barnstormers.myshopify.com.