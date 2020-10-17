In Iowa, there were 1,544 additional cases recorded between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 106,150.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by five to 1,526.
In Wisconsin, the state website began undergoing routine maintenance as of late Friday and continuing through Sunday, and COVID-19 statistics will not updated during that time. As of Friday, there were 3,861 new cases reported, pushing the total to 166,186.
There were 21 additional related deaths reported Friday, so the state count moved to 1,574.
In Illinois, 3,629 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 27 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 339,803 cases and 9,192 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)