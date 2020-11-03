LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Public Library Foundation has canceled its annual fundraiser, the Festival of Trees, due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
“The board agreed that in light of the current health concerns for staff, volunteers and guests, this would be the most appropriate decision at the time,” the release stated.
The board made the decision unanimously after considering recommendations from the Grant County Health Department.
The release stated the foundation intends to hold the event in 2021.