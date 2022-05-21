Federal health officials have raised Dubuque County’s COVID-19 community level based on the disease’s current impact locally.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the county’s level from low to medium as of Thursday. The county had a medium rating when the CDC first switched to the community level rating system in late February but had since been at a low rating.
Three other counties in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area now also are rated as medium by the CDC — Jackson County, Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Iowa County, Wis. The other counties all remain rated as low.
The CDC calculates community levels based on new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 and total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
At a medium community level, the CDC recommends:
People at high risk for severe illness talk with their health care provider about whether to wear a mask and to have a plan for rapid testing if needed.
People with a contact with someone who has a high risk for severe disease consider self-testing before contact and wearing masks when indoors with that person.
Residents stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Residents maintain improved ventilation indoors when possible.
Residents follow CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations.
