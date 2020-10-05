BOSCOBEL, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin school district will switch temporarily to virtual learning.
Boscobel Area School District announced today that it will turn to virtual learning beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
School was canceled today and Tuesday, Oct. 6, due to two positive COVID-19 tests involving individuals at the high school and elementary school buildings.
All extracurricular activities have been canceled, including sports practices and games.
In-person school will resume on Monday, Oct. 19, according to the announcement.