The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were two COVID-19-related deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- The death of a Dubuque County resident pushed the county’s toll to 202, which is the sixth-highest total among the state’s counties.
- Meanwhile, state officials reported a related death of a
- Jo Daviess County resident. However, even with that death, the state reports that the county’s to-date death toll is 23 — two lower than the last report from the county.
- Twenty-four more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period. It marked the fifth consecutive 24-hour period with at least 20 confirmed cases — the longest such stretch since there were 14 consecutive days with at least 20 cases ending on Jan. 31.
- By 5 p.m. Saturday, 67,552 residents in the TH coverage area had been fully vaccinated.
- Jackson County health officials are holding a vaccine clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parish hall, 250 S. Faith St., Preston. Those interested can register at bit.ly/2Onieik.
- Jones County health officials will hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 7, at Midland High School. Appointments are required. Individuals who are interested can complete the vaccine interest form at bit.ly/3fDxW4a.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.8% as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 5.6%; Jackson County, 4.6%; and Jones County, 3.9%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. As of Thursday, five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized as of Thursday. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 489 in the 24-hour span that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 352,875. The number of COVID-19-related deaths being reported by the state surged upward Saturday, though no indication was given as to why. The total increased by 68, moving to 5,822.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 652,349 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 17,843 from Friday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials recently changed the way they report COVID-19 data. Officials stopped reporting the number of recovered individuals and total confirmed positive individuals to date, so the number of active cases no longer can be determined.
- The state reported 706 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total to 579,293. The state’s death toll rose by seven to 6,640.
- Wisconsin reported about 1.15 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 19.8% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,254,185 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, a 24-hour increase of 2,839 cases. The state reported 13 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,361.
- Illinois also reported about 2.32 million residents were fully vaccinated — 18.2% of the state’s population.