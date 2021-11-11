The surge in new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County continued over the past week, with the highest daily new-case average since around last Thanksgiving.
A total of 560 residents of Dubuque County were newly confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day stretch that ended Wednesday — an average of 80 new cases per day. The county has not had a seven-day stretch with an average case count that high since late last November.
It also was the third consecutive week in which the county’s new case count jumped. The State of Iowa only reports county-level data once per week, on Wednesdays.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,605 active COVID-19 cases in the county — the highest total since Dec. 17, though only about half of the county’s peak total on Nov. 26.
Mary Rose Corrigan, City of Dubuque public health specialist and a member of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, said the latest increase in new cases did not surprise the team.
“We are always looking at these numbers and knew that COVID was not going down today,” she said, citing local residents who are dropping mitigation measures and noting that a significant percentage of the population remains unvaccinated. “It’s the basics. The virus will continue to seek out those who are vulnerable and infect them. We have quite a few unprotected people, either through lack of exposure to the virus or through (lack of) vaccination.”
As of Wednesday, 69.4% of Dubuque County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.
Corrigan also said seasonal societal behaviors are likely contributing to the rise in cases.
“Our (team) knows of no specific events or causes (for the continued climb in new cases) other than what we talk about adding up together,” she said. “More indoor activities could contribute to more cases, whether that’s because poorer air flow or people gathering in larger groups, (and) the opening up of a lot of different venues for entertainment.”
Corrigan said breakthrough cases — or cases in fully vaccinated people — continue to make up a very small percentage of new cases.
“The delta variant and waning immunity has probably contributed to a few (of the breakthrough cases), but those are a pretty small percentage compared to the overall totals,” she said.
Young Dubuque County residents continue to account for a significant percentage of new cases.
From Nov. 3 to Wednesday, 29% of new cases in the county were among those 17 years old and younger.
Dubuque Community School District reported 114 positive cases among students as of Wednesday, up from 90 one week earlier. Western Dubuque Community School District reported 34 student cases, down from 43 the week prior. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 29 student cases, up from 17.
But children are far from the only age group to register significant amounts of cases.
In Dubuque County, residents ages 18 to 29 accounted for 16% of the new cases in the past week. The age group of 30 to 39 had an identical percentage. And the age groups of 40 to 49, 50-59 and 60-69 each accounted for at least 10% of new cases.
Riley Cole, marketing communications specialist for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said the increase in local cases is leading to increasing numbers of hospitalizations.
“While many of us are adapting to life in a pandemic, COVID-19 is still a highly contagious virus that has claimed hundreds of lives in the communities we serve,” she said. “We’re seeing a high demand as more people come to UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital to receive care for COVID-19 and other medical conditions.”
Cole said 12 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Finley.
There were 19 such patients as of Wednesday afternoon at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to Regional Communications Lead Jennifer Faley.
The State of Iowa had been releasing county-level COVID-19 hospitalization information once each week, on Thursdays, but it has discontinued the practice, according to an update provided by the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
“In an effort to reduce hospital reporting burden and reduce Iowa Department of Public Health staff workloads, coupled with the limited value of the data for monitoring disease trends, IDPH is no longer providing weekly reports of hospitalizations by county,” states the update.
But statewide as of Wednesday, 72% of people with COVID-19 who were hospitalized also were not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That percentage increased to 85% among patients with COVID-19 who were in intensive care units.
The Iowa Department of Public Health recently stopped providing data on the number of positive cases, active cases and vaccination rates down to the ZIP-code level. So, on Wednesday, Dubuque County health officials could not see where in the county the increased spread was occurring.