The State of Iowa reported 87 additional cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the statewide total to 786.
New cases reported today include two Dubuque County residents ages 41 to 60, bringing the local total to 24.
The new statewide total represents a 12% increase over Friday's total
State of Iowa officials also reported three more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 14. The three new deaths were a Linn County resident between the age of 61 and 80, a Henry County resident between 41 and 60, and a Polk County resident between 61 and 80.
Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jackson and Clayton counties, while Jones County has five cases. No COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Delaware County.