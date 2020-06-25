In Iowa, there were 460 additional confirmed cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday. The state had 27,061 cases as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Four additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 694.
In Wisconsin, 464 new cases were reported Thursday, so the total now sits at 26,227. There were nine more related deaths. The state toll is 766.
In Illinois, 894 new cases and 40 additional related deaths were reported Thursday.
That pushed the state’s totals to 139,434 cases and 6,810 6,770 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)