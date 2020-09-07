Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Seventeen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, pushing the county’s total to 2,177. It was the county’s lowest total in four days.
- Just 61 new tests were recorded in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, meaning the county’s positivity rate was 27.9% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 8.6% as of 5 p.m.
- With 274 new confirmed cases and 2,346 cases in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday was 11.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 8.5%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 467 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 12 from 24 hours earlier.
- Four more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; two each in Jackson and Jones counties; and one in Clayton County.
- The state COVID-19 website was not updated Sunday with hospitalization information. On Saturday, the state reported that, as of Friday, nine people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized. There were four in Jones County, three each in Delaware and Jackson counties and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 716 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally past 70,000 to 70,022. There were four additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,165.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County recorded six new cases Sunday, while Lafayette County had one.
- Statewide, 893 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 81,193. There were no additional related deaths, so that toll remained at 1,168.
- In Illinois, 1,403 new confirmed cases were reported Sunday, along with five additional related deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 249,580 cases and 8,171 deaths.