A state COVID-19 testing site set to open next week in Dubuque will give public health leaders a clearer picture of virus activity in the area, officials said.
“The more testing that can be provided for the people who wish to be tested, I think it’s a good thing,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that a Test Iowa clinic will open on Monday, June 22, at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, in Dubuque. Testing samples will be collected for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Kelly McMahon, CEO of Epic Health and Wellness, said the site will allow more people to be tested and will help officials make decisions based on the virus’ activity.
“It’ll give us a better understanding of how many people actually are out there that do have the coronavirus,” she said.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County — the 15th-highest total in the state. With about 7,200 tests completed as of that time, the county ranked eighth in the state.
Test site
Iowa residents who would like to be tested must fill out an assessment at testiowa.com, after which they will receive an identification number to call the clinic and schedule an appointment, McMahon said.
The clinic can be reached at 563-583-6595. People must have an Iowa ID and identification number to be screened.
Upon arrival for those appointments, people will remain in their vehicles to receive a nasal swab from clinic staff. Epic staff also will be able to serve patients in the clinic if needed, McMahon said.
“Everybody in the state is doing it a little differently,” she said. “There’s not a uniform way, so we’re fortunate that the state has allowed each individual site to do what works best for them.”
The State of Iowa will provide supplies for testing, with the site staffed by clinic employees. There is no cost for people to be tested.
McMahon said state officials have not put any restrictions on the number of testing samples the clinic can take and that staff will be able to get new test supplies daily if needed.
“That will allow a lot more people to be tested so we really know where we are at in Dubuque County,” she said.
State officials listed hours for the local clinic online for the week of June 22 through 26. However, McMahon said her clinic will offer testing beyond next week, though the exact duration will be up to the state.
Data and decisions
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham, who has been pushing for a local, consistent testing resource for the county, said he is very excited for the Test Iowa clinic to open in Dubuque.
The availability of such large-scale testing will give public policymakers data to guide and influence their decisions, Wickham said.
“Without data, you’re just going by feel and think and sometimes fear,” he said. “And with data, we’ll be able to understand what the level of infections are and whether they’re rising, whether they’re static or whether they’re falling.”
The test site will provide access and convenience for the public, he said, noting that local officials have heard from people who wanted to be tested but were unable to do so.
As of Thursday, about 18,100 Test Iowa online assessments had been completed by Dubuque County residents. In neighboring Iowa counties — none of which have Test Iowa sites — there have been 2,600 assessments completed by Clayton County residents, 5,400 for Delaware County, 2,700 for Jackson County and 5,600 for Jones County.
Lambert said that if testing indicates an increase in positive cases in Dubuque County, the county’s incident management team can use that information to develop additional mitigation strategies.
However, she said that even if people’s tests come back negative, they still should continue taking preventative measures so they don’t contract COVID-19 in the future.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said the results of Test Iowa clinic testing will give local officials an idea of who in the community is infected at a particular point in time and what risk factors they have. It also will provide information to help make decisions related to the disease.
“It gives you an idea of the overall rate of infections in the community or the state,” Corrigan said. “Our positivity numbers are what they are because we’ve been testing more targeted people, the people who need it the most. So it will be interesting to see, as we test more broadly, what our incidence is.”