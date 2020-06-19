Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County recorded four more cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s total stood at 397 cases at the latter time. There were no additional Dubuque County deaths; the toll remains at 22. The number of people tested increased by 225 to 7,201.
- Jones County had one additional case, bringing its total to 42.
- Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties had no additional cases. Totals in those counties are: 35, 29 and 14, respectively. None of the area counties had additional deaths. Clayton County has had three deaths, Delaware County, one, while Jones and Jackson have had none.
- The number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care remained at 51 at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the number of recovered patients also the same at 21. It is one of two long-term-care outbreaks in the Iowa portion of the TH coverage area. As of Thursday evening, Edgewood Convalescent Home still had 10 cases, with two recovered.
- A press release issued Thursday by Delaware County Public Health provided some clarity on when someone is considered exposed to COVID-19. An individual is considered exposed if he or she has had close contact with a confirmed positive case, it notes. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes. So, if you were present at the same gathering but were not within 6 feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes, you would not be considered exposed. If a person is exposed in that manner, he or she should be identified and contacted through the contact tracing process.
- Statewide, Iowa had 24,857 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. There have been 680 deaths so far.
- Lafayette County, Wis., reported two additional cases between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 49. Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin reported no additional cases in the same time span. Their totals are at 27, 113 and 18, respectively.
- A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs noted that the National Guard unit conducting community-based testing at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Wednesday collected nearly 400 specimens.
- In Wisconsin, 422 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, pushing the state total to 23,876. Seven additional related deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 719.
- In Illinois, 593 new cases and 52 additional related deaths were reported Thursday. That pushed the state’s totals to 134,778 cases and 6,537 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County had no new cases reported. Its total remains at 36 with 31 recovered.