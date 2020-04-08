Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were announced Tuesday.
The results were for three adults: one age 18 to 40, the second age 41 to 60 and the third age 61 to 80. The new diagnoses bring the county’s confirmed total to 28.
Statewide, another 102 confirmed cases were reported. The total now stands at 1,042.
Six of those total cases have been reported in Jones County; four cases in Jackson County; and one case in Delaware County. Clayton County’s total climbed to five Tuesday after state officials reported that they previously incorrectly attributed one case to neighboring Allamakee County.
State officials Tuesday reported one more COVID-19-related death, a Benton County resident who was at least 81 years old. That brought the statewide death toll to 25.
In Illinois, officials Tuesday reported more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.
The 1,287 new cases boosted the state’s total to 13,549. Seventy-three more related deaths were reported, pushing the state’s total to 380.
No new confirmed cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which has six cases.
In Wisconsin, 138 new confirmed cases and 15 more related deaths were announced Tuesday. The state now has a total of 2,578 confirmed cases and 92 deaths.
But no new cases were reported in Iowa County, which still has four cases; Grant County, three; Crawford County, two; or Lafayette County, one.