The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Eight additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Thursday, 127,457 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 52.4% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Tuesday, five residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Two such residents of each Delaware and Jones counties were hospitalized. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized. No such residents in Jackson County were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Monday, May 17. Today’s clinics are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Food Truck Friday in Washington Park and 4 to 7 p.m. in Comiskey Park. See the full list of clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 2%; Jackson County, 2.9%; and Jones County, 3.7%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 256 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 368,823. The state reported three additional related deaths, raising the total to 5,997.
- As of Thursday, 1,241,247 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 49.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 15, at the former Shopko location in Lancaster. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at
- or call 1-844-684-1064.
- Free drive-up COVID-19 testing is available at the Grant County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. To schedule an appointment, call 608-723-6416.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Crawford County Public Health office on Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.crawfordcountywi.org/health.html
- or call 608-326-0229.
- The Crawford County Health Department will also be offering vaccination at the following schools on Thursday, May 20: Prairie du Chien Public and Catholic schools; North Crawford; Seneca; and Wauzeka-Steuben. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact their child’s school office to make an appointment.
- Wisconsin reported 485 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 604,863. The state’s death toll rose by 18, for a total of 6,953.
- As of Thursday, 2,351,070 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 50.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- There were 1,918 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,361,666. The state reported 35 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,320.
Illinois also reported that 4,472,084 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday — 43.7% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.