The traditional pomp and circumstance of high school graduations looks a little bit different this year, as students at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth can attest.
Hours after WD seniors left graduation practice Friday, administrators learned that one student who attended had just received a positive test result for COVID-19.
This prompted a change of plans from an in-person ceremony to a drive-up one at the school, which was announced Friday night.
“Things with (COVID-19) are escalating,” Principal Jacob Feldmann said. “This might be an issue now for a couple months or more. Based on all the information we had, we thought it was best to do a drive-up. And the kids are ready to graduate now.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in many area schools’ original graduation plans, WD and other schools still are finding ways to send off the Class of 2020.
A change of plans
Though WD officials had to change their graduation format at the last minute, they already had several graduation contingency plans in place in case the weather or COVID-19 forced plans to shift.
While officials discussed postponing graduation to a later date this summer, Feldmann said the drive-up ceremony was the best option.
Some WD graduates took the rapid change of plans rather well.
“Honestly, the way this year’s been going, I’m getting used to things changing quickly,” said Cameron Kluesner. “So, I’m happy we at least get to do something. This is the safest way to do it.”
Other students expressed disappointment, however, especially since they had been expecting a somewhat-traditional ceremony until Friday night.
“It’s upsetting,” said graduate Nicholas Stelken. “You look forward to something your whole high school career, and it’s something everybody gets to do, to have the ceremony to send you off. And then having that taken away is just like having the rug pulled out from under you.”
Students and families drove up to WD on Saturday to grab diplomas on a table outside the school, and a photographer stood by to document each student’s moment.
“This is so surreal, and it’s so hard,” said science teacher Michele Bowles as she waved at graduates. “This is a community of handshakes and hugs and high-fives, and to not be able to do that is just so hard.”
WD isn’t the only school where graduation plans shifted right before an in-person ceremony was set to take place.
Officials at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque postponed their June 20 ceremony less than 24 hours before it was slated to begin after receiving reports of seniors’ family members testing positive for COVID-19.
Principal Ron Meyers said no new date has been scheduled yet for an in-person ceremony. Officials originally picked Aug. 1 as a backup date in case June 20 wasn’t feasible, so that date remains a possibility, he said.
Schools adjust
Both Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools were able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday, though the events moved from their usual location at Five Flags Center to Dalzell Field behind Senior.
Graduates only were allowed four guests at the ceremony, and guests had to sit together in either grouped chairs on the football field or in specified areas in the bleachers. All guests had to wear a ticket on a lanyard to be allowed into the stadium.
Both graduations also were shown live online for those who weren’t able to attend in person.
Senior Principal Dan Johnson said the school wanted to give seniors as close to a typical graduation ceremony as possible in the midst of such an unprecedented time.
“We wanted to finish the school year with some type of normalcy,” he said.
District-level officials also were more involved with graduation planning than usual to ensure that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines were met, Johnson added.
Speakers at both Dubuque graduations pre-recorded speeches beforehand to minimize the number of people using a microphone. Neither school held a graduation practice to minimize the number of large gatherings of people as well.
Before making the switch to their drive-up ceremony, Western Dubuque High School officials were planning to hold graduation on the football field, rather than its usual location in the gym.
Elsewhere in the Western Dubuque Community School District, students at Cascade High School are scheduled to attend their graduation today in the gymnasium, as is typical for the ceremony.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the smaller number of Cascade graduates — around 50 — will allow for graduates and four guests to remain socially distanced in the gym.
“We surveyed families early on and asked if they wanted to have a graduation, and it came back unanimously that, of course, they wanted one,” Colpitts said.