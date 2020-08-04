News in your town

2 summer concerts postponed until 2021 at Dubuque casino

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

2 summer concerts postponed until 2021 at Dubuque casino

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Sunnycrest employee tests positive for COVID-19, but possibly exposed residents negative

Dubuque City Council poised to consider mask mandate in spite of governor's refusal

Sunnycrest employee tests positive for COVID-19, but possibly exposed residents negative

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

25 additional COVID cases in 24 hours in Dubuque; county's total tops 1,500

Prairie du Chien bar temporarily closes, warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

CORRECTED: Dubuque County tops 1,500 COVID-19 cases as 24-hour tally increases by 31

Prairie du Chien bar temporarily closes, warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

22 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 4 more in Jackson County

18 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2-week positivity rate of 13%

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations

Our opinion: Governor should tell, not ask, people to wear masks in Iowa

29 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19