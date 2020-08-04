Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 16 additional COVID-19 infections during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total now stands at 1,535.
- No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, and the toll stands at 29.
- Dubuque County reported 101 new completed tests for COVID-19, for a total of 19,670. The county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 25.8%. The county’s overall positivity rate is 7.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 768 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Monday — a 24-hour increase of five.
- Three additional cases were reported in Jackson County, where the total rose to 141. One new case was reported in Jones County, so the total there moved to 123. Jones County also reported Monday a COVID-19 related death, so that county now has two deaths. Clayton and Delaware counties reported no change in positive numbers.
- The State of Iowa website updates its numbers in real time, and little change emerged between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, the two times the TH reports the numbers. In that six hour span, the five counties were unchanged, other than Dubuque decreasing by one case.
- Iowa health officials continue to report one long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. Three positive cases were reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, and one is now reported to be recovered.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 285 cases over the 24-hour period, for a total of 45,845. There were eight additional deaths, for a total of 884.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa and Lafayette counties each reported two additional cases for totals of 65 and 113, respectively. Crawford and Grant counties each reported one new case, so their totals moved to 63 and 329, respectively.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Monday of 404 cases, for a total of 55,328, and one additional related death also was recorded, so that toll stood at 949.
- There were four additional cases reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., where the total stood at 116.
- Statewide, there were 1,298 new cases and 10 additional related deaths reported Monday. The state’s totals moved to 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths.