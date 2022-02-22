Dubuque City Council members saw their colleagues’ faces during a meeting for the first time in months on Monday as the mayor ended the city’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation and requirement that face masks be worn in city facilities.
With the proclamation rescinded, the city is no longer considered under a state of emergency related to the pandemic. That also means that residents no longer will be required to wear masks in city buildings.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he chose to end the emergency proclamation after consulting with local health officials on the decline of local COVID-19 cases, and he found general consensus that the city should begin returning to a state of normalcy.
“Those numbers are falling pretty rapidly, and this feels like the logical next step to take,” he said. “This is just a general move in the direction of figuring out how we live with COVID as a community.”
The move comes nearly two years after Dubuque first was placed under a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That period included measures such as a citywide mask mandate from August 2020 to May 2021, as well as the more recent proclamation requiring all people ages 3 and older to wear masks in city buildings.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said that recent declining numbers of new cases, along with the county’s vaccination rate, warranted ending the city’s emergency proclamation.
“The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have maintained a downward trend for several weeks now,” she said. “I’m on board with this and advise people to continue to evaluate their risk level with the guidance that is out there.”
As of Wednesday, there had been 25,432 reported cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, as well as 290 deaths.
However, reported COVID-19 cases have seen a substantial decline in recent weeks. On Feb. 2, 1,034 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the previous seven days in Dubuque County. On Feb. 16, that number fell to 233 new cases. County hospitalizations also have fallen.
Cavanagh’s proclamation states that the city is “entering a new phase of virus transmission which includes the possibility of new variant development” and that “residents must remain informed and be prepared to take precautions based on the evolving science while taking responsibility for their personal choices and actions knowing and understanding the risks of COVID-19.”
Cavanagh told the Telegraph Herald he believes residents now must make their own decisions on how seriously they wish to approach the pandemic and preventing its spread. He added that many local companies and organizations have rolled back their own COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“Obviously people have been pretty divided on this issue,” Cavanagh said. “What I’m noticing more and more is the mitigation efforts that have been in place have been dwindling to the point where I don’t see many other organizations that require masks still.”
Cavanagh said that if the city once again sees COVID-19 cases trending upward in the future, he will move to re-enact the emergency proclamation should local health officials recommend it.
“We have to have that type of flexibility,” he said. “We may have finally seen the last big surge that we know of in this stage of the pandemic, but we always need to make sure we are providing for the safety of the community.”
Corrigan said the rescinding of the city’s emergency proclamation largely echoes a nationwide move to shed COVID-19-related mandates.
She added that she still supports residents getting fully vaccinated and encouraged people who feel they are at risk of contracting COVID-19 to continue to social distance and wear face coverings if they want to.
“The good thing is that anybody can continue to wear a mask,” she said. “That is their individual choice.”