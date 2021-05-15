The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted, 2-1, to end the countywide mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday, following recently changed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC issued surprise guidance on Thursday, stating that fully vaccinated individuals need no longer wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in most instances. Supervisors quickly called an emergency meeting.
The mandate was previously set to end on June 15. The Dubuque County Board of Health was scheduled to hold a meeting on potentially repealing the mandate on Wednesday, May 19.
Supervisor Jay Wickham moved to repeal the mandate, following public input.
“Now that the CDC has reviewed the science — five to six months of data, with tens of millions of people vaccinated — they have come to the decision that masks are not needed for those people fully vaccinated,” he said. “So, for me, the decision is easy. On behalf of the 44,000 people in Dubuque County who are vaccinated, we should end the mask mandate today.”
The board of supervisors’ action impacts only areas of Dubuque County outside the limits of the City of Dubuque. Within the city, a local mask mandate remains in effect.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff agreed that it was time to end the mandate as a reward for those who have been vaccinated, as well as those who have health conditions which prevent them from either being vaccinated or wearing a mask.
“I think it’s time to move forward with it also,” he said. “We need to respect each other’s decisions to wear or not to wear the mask. We need to come together as a community. We need to get back to where we were, but we have to do it carefully. In changing (the mandate) to a strong recommendation, businesses will still have the opportunity to require the mask.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough, however, thought the action was too quick a response for the county to make.
“This was called as an emergency special meeting,” she said. “What I’ve learned in my hours of looking into this is there are still gray, undetermined things to be decided with a board of health that is meeting on Wednesday to sift through all of the information.”
Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health, during public input, had opposed the supervisors taking the action, asking that they instead wait for the board of health’s meeting on the subject next week.
Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen asked that supervisors honor the plan for his board to make a recommendation.
“The guidance from the CDC says that anyone who has been fully vaccinated (no longer needs to wear face coverings),” he said. “That’s the minority of the people in this county. We have committed to reviewing the status of the mask mandate on the 19th.”
McDonough read a statement from Board of Health member, and infectious disease expert, Dr. Hendrik Schultz, who could not be present.
“The whole process leaves me with the impression that the recommendations worked on by all board of health members in past weeks are irrelevant to the board of supervisors,” Schultz wrote. “If you as a board are already set on a decision, regardless of the input that health care professionals and scientists can offer you, you do not need a board of health.”
This input informed McDonough’s decision to vote against repealing the mandate.
“I have a board of health that has invested hundreds and hundreds of hours, an incident management team that works night and day,” she said. “They have asked us to give them the space they need to process this. I don’t hear them saying they’re going to extend this endlessly. They want to end this in a manner that is in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC and IDPH.”
Wickham pointed to his record of supporting the board of health’s recommendations concerning the mask mandate in previous votes. But, he said, “these are unprecedented times.”
“It’s something that’s been put in our lap,” he said. “This being such a personal issue, this also being a contentious issue with a large part of our populations, I think it’s unique circumstances. As a republic, we’re elected to make decisions, to lead, to make sometimes very difficult decisions.”
The resolution the supervisors passed put in place a strong recommendation that residents who are not vaccinated continue to wear a face covering.
“By no means am I declaring victory and that this is over,” Wickham said. “We still have work to do.”
The Dubuque City Council is set to discuss its own mask mandate at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17.