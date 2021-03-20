LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County health officials said they are not receiving the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses they are requesting but still have been able to vaccinate most older adults.
Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai told members of the Board of Supervisors this week that his department has been receiving fewer doses than requested from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. He said Grant Regional Health Center was able to provide additional doses but didn’t specify how many.
However, Kindrai said he was optimistic the county may be able to double the number of doses it administers by next month.
Though the county has received fewer vaccines than requested, Kindrai said his department has been able to vaccinate most county residents age 65 and older. He said 80% of that population has received one dose, while just over 69% has received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Kindrai also said the number of county residents being tested for COVID-19 has dropped significantly. Because of that, testing is now only offered on Tuesdays at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.