Public health directors in six of Iowa's 10 largest counties, including Dubuque County, are calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to mandate the use of face coverings.
The letter sent to the governor also came for the public health leaders in four other counties, including Delaware and Jones counties.
It references the "growing body of evidence that cloth face coverings provide source control."
"In other words, they help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others," the letter states. "Masking benefits when everyone in the community wear face coverings.
"Therefore, Iowa's local health department directors would strongly urge you to consider mandating the use of cloth face coverings to reduce/avoid the spread of COVID-19. This is not only a public health win by also an economic win."
The letter's signees include Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert, Delaware County Public Health Coordinator Charity Loecke and Jones County Public Health Director Jenna Lovaas.
The other signees were county health department heads from Black Hawk, Buchanan, Johnson, Linn, Scott, Washington and Woodbury counties.
In all, the signees come from 10 counties with more than 950,000 residents -- about 30% of the state's population.