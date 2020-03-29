The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa state speech and music organizations announced that all spring activities are prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure through April 12.
All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition, and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. Additional guidance on eligibility was provided and updated on Monday.
As this situation is rapidly changing, all four organizations continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary. Notifications will go out immediately to member schools should updates be made.
Here is a list of frequently asked questions of the state associations:
Q. If a school does not cancel classes, can students practice?
A. No. All practice, competition and sanctioned activities are canceled for all schools.
Q. What specifically is prohibited for coaches and their athletes?
A. In-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period is prohibited. This means no practices, no competitions, no scrimmages, no strength and conditioning activities, no training sessions or participation with other school programs.
Q. Does this impact the length of the spring seasons?
A. No decisions on spring sports seasons after the four-week closure period have been made. Guidance on future IGHSAU and IHSAA activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced through www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org.
Q. What happens to softball and baseball in the summer?
A. The first practice date for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball, May 4, remains the same until further information is provided.
Q. May a coach email their athletes a workout or practice plan?
A. If the permissible practice date is in effect, it is permissible for a coach to email individual plans to athletes. Please note, these plans should not encourage group activities, however small, with other team members. Coaches should take great care to communicate appropriately and effectively the expectation that workouts should be done by individuals on their own time and are voluntary in nature.
Q. Should our coaches be encouraging kids to work out together?
A. Encouraging students to work out together defeats the goal of social distancing. Coaches should not encourage this. Guidance provided by Drake University’s Department of Athletic Training dictates the following: If athletes are doing workouts on their own (i.e. lifting, throwing, etc.), limit the number of workout partners to only 1 or 2 individuals. Do not have multiple/different workout partners; stay consistent with the same 1 or 2 individuals. Your workout partner should be quarantined and only socializing with their immediate family (no additional outside groups or people). Otherwise, this defeats the purpose. This allows you to have a workout partner, but limits your exposure.
Q. May our coach conduct training sessions via video conferencing software (Zoom, Google Hangout, FaceTime, etc.)?
A. Since we are using our coach-athlete contact rule as a model for what we’re prohibiting now, this would be prohibited. This means no demonstration or specific instruction; no coach-directed instruction is permitted.
Q. Are the association offices still open?
A. All offices are closed, but all administrators are working remotely and remain available.
Q. Who can I contact for more information if I have a question?
A. For girls’ sports, IGHSAU administrators will remain available during this time: www.ighsau.org/about/staff
For boys’ sports, IHSAA administrators will remain available during this time: www.iahsaa.org/about/staff
Future updates and guidance on IHSMA events will be available through www.ihsma.org.
Guidance on future IHSSA activity will be announced through www.ihssa.org.