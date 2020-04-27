Tri-state residents experiencing domestic assault or abuse are at a higher risk of violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials with local advocacy organizations.
Victims likely are spending more of their time at home with their abusers, and the stress of living through a pandemic can heighten the tensions that often lead to violence. Children also might not have access to the safe adults with whom they would normally interact at school.
“If domestic violence is already present, I would say that there probably is an increase of the domestic violence itself,” said Darlene Masters, executive director of Family Advocates Inc. in Platteville, Wis. “If there was child abuse present, I would say there’s probably an increase in that because now the child is home 24/7.”
Though law enforcement officials have seen varying trends in reports of domestic issues during the pandemic, they also are concerned about the risks that victims face.
“You hope that things haven’t increased, but it’s unfortunate that it probably has,” Grant County, Wis., Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. “I think we’d be sticking our head in the sand to think that it isn’t.”
Increased risk
People who experience abuse most frequently do so at the hands of people they know well and with whom they are in close proximity, said Joey Taylor, executive director of Riverview Center. The nonprofit serves people impacted by sexual assault in northeast Iowa and sexual and domestic violence in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois.
Now, they might be stuck at home during the pandemic, and the tensions that come from job loss or crises can lead to violence, she said.
Uncertainty about housing and employment also is discouraging survivors of domestic violence from leaving their situations as they try to survive the pandemic, said Nelly Hill, director of the domestic violence victim services program at Waypoint. The organization’s service area includes Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa.
“We’re seeing, definitely, survivors feeling like the only option ... is to stay and survive the best we can,” she said.
Children, too, are at increased risk because they are no longer in school, Masters said.
“Right now, they’re stuck at home, and home may not be OK,” Masters said.
Taylor also noted that nurses who work with sexual assault victims have seen a decline in reporting. However, she believes the decline largely is because people are afraid to go to hospitals.
“(The nurses) know that it’s not due to a lack of sexual violence or domestic violence,” Taylor said.
Future trends?
Local law enforcement officials reported varying trends in domestic-related calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said domestic assault arrests have risen slightly in the past month. That could be tied to the pandemic, but that is purely speculation, he said.
However, he is concerned about how interruptions to people’s routines and increased time at home could impact domestic issues. He said police officers still respond normally to abuse calls, and he encouraged people experiencing abuse to reach out.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., Sheriff Kevin Turner said his office has seen more domestic-related calls recently.
Dreckman said domestic calls for services have been the same as they were around this time last year. However, he thinks his office could begin to see more reports as stay-at-home orders and business closures relax because victims will have more opportunities to report incidents.
“The numbers right now may not change, but once things start opening up, we may see the reports starting to come in (that) say, ‘This happened to me three weeks ago and I wasn’t able to report it,’” he said.
He also said that when school is in session, his detectives regularly meet with children at school about abuse concerns. With school buildings closed, those calls don’t come in like they did before.
Hill said determining the number of people experiencing violence based solely on law enforcement calls is difficult because many victims don’t report abuse.
However, her agency also is expecting an uptick in people seeking services or trying to leave abusers as social distancing requirements lessen.
“When this is all said and done and people are moving forward with housing and changing their living situation, we’re going to be really busy,” she said. “And that’s something that I think every (domestic violence) program is bracing for.”