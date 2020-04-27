News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Annual canoe trip along Mississippi River canceled due to COVID-19

10 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 1 new case, death in Grant County

Local victims' advocates fear uptick in domestic violence during isolation

Local leaders offer tips to keep waste, recycling collection crews safe during pandemic

UPDATE: 10 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 1 new case, death in Grant County

Iowa's universities plan to bring back students in fall

Coronavirus sweeps through Iowa firefighter's family

Free COVID-19 information telephone line has fielded 35,000 calls in Iowa

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

'Where have all the sick patients gone?' COVID-19 fears spark steep decline in ER visits