Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 11,092.
There were no additional deaths added in Dubuque County, remaining at 142, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 12%.
Jackson County reported one additional case during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today, for a total of 1,857. The county's death toll remains at 31.
Clayton County had three additional cases, for a total of 1,478. The county's death toll remains at 47.
Jones County reported one additional cases, for a total of 2,666. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, remaining at 49 deaths.
Delaware County did not report any positive cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, remaining at 1,689. The county's death toll remained at 35.
The state continues to report three outbreaks in area long-term-care facilities. The number of cases at those facilities remained unchanged between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has 41 cases; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque has 20 cases; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has three cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 438 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 296,877 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported one additional death, increasing the toll to 4,139.