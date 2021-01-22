A local COVID-19 relief effort has provided more than $1.3 million to organizations addressing the pandemic.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and its affiliates granted the money through the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund, according to a press release.
Funded organizations have assisted local residents with issues including household finances, health and safety, and education.
The release states that grants have been possible with the help of local donations, including $590,000 from Dubuque Racing Association, $400,000 from Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, a $200,000 matching challenge gift from Dubuque Bank & Trust and Heartland Financial USA and $100,000 from DBQ Initiatives, along with other contributions from organizations and individuals.
Donations can be made at dbqfoundation.org/forever or by contacting Faye Finnegan, director of donor relations, at faye@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.