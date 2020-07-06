The Dubuque County Courthouse and the county's West Campus reopened to the public this morning, but many departments still require appointments before people will be allowed in the buildings.
Residents are asked to call the department in advance or schedule an appointment via https://bit.ly/2VOpjsM.
People are asked to "perform a self health check prior to entering" a county facility, according to a press release. That includes evaluating whether they have COVID-19 symptoms including a fever of more than 100.4 degrees, headache, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, change in taste or smell or other respiratory symptoms.
Masks will be required in all county facilities. There will be masks available if residents do not have them.
People in county facilities are asked to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet apart.