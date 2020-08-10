Eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,679.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
Delaware County reported three additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 114. Jackson County reported two additional cases for a total of 156. Clayton and Jones counties remained unchanged at 104 and 130, respectively.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 268 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 49,000. There was one additional related death reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stands at 931.