News in your town

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

U.S. tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in both Dubuque, Delaware counties in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Plasma-based treatment for COVID-19 on rise in Dubuque, shows promise

21 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Lafayette County

20 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours