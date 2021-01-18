Twenty-five additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m today, increasing the county’s total to 11,326.
The county's death toll remained at 150, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly, to 11%, as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had one additional cases, for a total of 1,911. The county’s death toll remained at 31.
Clayton County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 1,510. The county's death toll remained at 48.
Jones County had seven additional cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 2,703. The county's death toll remains at 49.
Delaware County reported six additional case, raising the total to 1,728. The county's death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 45 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 426 additional cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 305,281.
The state reported one additional death, raising the total to 4,324.