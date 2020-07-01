The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another popular Dubuque event.
Outside the Lines Art Gallery on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Great Draw Street Art Competition, slated for September.
Organizers cited safety concerns as the reason for the move.
“Canceling this wonderful downtown event was an extremely difficult (decision) to make, but we believe it is in everyone’s best interest,” stated a press release.
For additional information, call the gallery at 563-583-9343 or otlag@aol.com.