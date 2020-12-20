Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 14 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at the end of last week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 11 active, positive student cases and three staff cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Five of those cases were at Dubuque Senior High School. Lincoln Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School each reported two cases. Marshall and Table Mound elementary schools, Eleanor Roosevelt and George Washington middle schools and the Alta Vista Campus each reported one case.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials on Friday were reporting 23 student cases, 19 of which were at Wahlert Catholic High School. There were also “five or fewer” staff cases systemwide.
Zoe Houlihan, the system’s director of communications and marketing, said the high number of cases among Wahlert students traces to a variety of sources and does not indicate any classroom spread.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials on Friday afternoon reported eight active cases: six students and two staff members.