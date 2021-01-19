Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 26 COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly, to 11%.
- There was one additional COVID-19-related death in the tri-state area Monday. Grant County, Wis., added one more death, bringing its toll to 78.
- Delaware County reported six more cases and its positivity rate moved down slightly to 12%. Clayton County added five cases, and its rate fell to 13%. Jones County reported four additional cases and the positivity rate dropped to 10%. Jackson County reported one more case, and its rate ticked down to 15%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday released updated county-level hospitalization data as of Sunday afternoon. At that time: Dubuque County had 13 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, an increase of four from the most recent prior report on Thursday; Jones County had two, a decrease of three; Clayton County had two, a decrease of one; Delaware County had two, a decrease of two; Jackson County had two, an increase of one.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 56 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — an increase of
- 11 from 24 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 717 cases for a total of 305,626. The state’s related death toll rose by one, to 4,324.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported eight additional cases. Lafayette County reported three new cases. Iowa County had three more cases. Crawford County did not release countywide data Monday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,083 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 522,877. There were 19 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,470.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not issue a report Monday, but the Illinois Department of Public Health listed Jo Daviess County as having an increase of one case.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 3,385 new cases Monday, along with 50 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,072,214 cases and 18,258 deaths.