To help low-income families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque resident and former state lawmaker Pat Murphy has installed a “food hut” in his front yard.
Murphy, a volunteer at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, said the food hut is similar to a little free library. The hut is filled with non-perishable food items.
Murphy, who represented the City of Dubuque in the Iowa House for decades, hopes people will stop by and take what they need, while others are asked to donate canned foods or other non-perishables to keep the hut stocked.
Murphy said the Dubuque County Food Policy Council decided to install the hut at his home because of its proximity to George Washington Middle School. His house is located at 155 N. Grandview Ave., and a second food hut was placed at 1599 Bluff St.
Murphy said he worked with Key City Creative Center to build the food hut. The Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will help continuously replenish the hut.