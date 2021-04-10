The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Twenty-seven more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that time frame.
- By 5 p.m. Friday, 75,846 residents in the coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 25.1% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.5% as of 5 p.m. Friday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 4.5%; Delaware County, 5.2%; Jackson County, 4.6%; and Jones County, 4.1%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Friday. As of Thursday, six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of one from Wednesday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, the same number as Wednesday. There were three residents hospitalized each in Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, an increase of one each from Wednesday.
Appointments are available for the MercyOne COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Peosta on April 12 and 13 as of 5 p.m. Friday. To sign up for an appointment, visit app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=20661152&calendarID=5224426&fbclid
Regional Medical Center Manchester is hosting four vaccine clinics next week. To register for the clinic in Strawberry Point on Wednesday, April 14, visit regmedctr.org/covid-strawberry. To register for the clinic in Winthrop on Thursday, April 15, visit regmedctr.org/covid-winthrop. Clinics will also be held in Manchester on April 14 and 15. To register, visit regmedctr.org/covid-manchester1 or regmedctr.org/covid-manchester2
- . Those needing assistance accessing the online form can call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 617 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Friday for a total of 356,069. The state reported six additional related deaths, so the death toll rose to 5,849.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 733,783 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 22,035 from Thursday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County will hold clinics at the County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien on Monday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 14. Health officials will also hold clinics in Wauzeka on Thursday, April 15, and in Gays Mills on Friday, April 16. To register, visit
- Iowa County is discontinuing its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Starting April 19, residents can call the health department for updated information on scheduling a vaccine at 608-930-9870.
- Wisconsin reported 1,092 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 583,935. The state’s death toll increased by five, raising the total to 6,672.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,330,471 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 22.9% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,273,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday, a 24-hour increase of 4,004. The state reported 19 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,476.
Illinois also reported 2,665,722 residents were fully vaccinated — 20.9% of the state’s population.