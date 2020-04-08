PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although the refrain from officials across the state has been to remain at home, voters in Wisconsin were left Tuesday to calculate whether exercising their constitutional right to vote was worth the potential health risk.
In the wake of a flurry of high-profile moves and rulings Monday, the spring election and presidential preference primary were held as scheduled — but it scarcely resembled elections of the past.
In the state’s largest cities, voting lines stretched for blocks at some locations. Some voters reported staying home rather than risk exposure to the coronavirus.
In Platteville, a single voting site was open — the Army National Guard Armory.
At many sites, both voters and poll workers donned masks and took other steps in the interest of public safety. That included spacing out voting booths.
“I think they’ve separated (voters) pretty well, using appropriate precautions,” said 78-year-old David Oudyn, who voted at the Platteville armory. “I just wanted to get it over with. I’ve been used to doing it this way.”
The spring election proceeded despite a flurry of activity Monday that began when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to delay in-person voting until June 9.
But Republican lawmakers appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled, 4-2, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election independent of the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature. Later Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked in a 5-4 decision a plan to extend absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring primary to Monday, April 13.
The eleventh-hour ruling left municipal clerks scrambling to inform voters that absentee ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by Election Day to be counted. Unofficial results will not be released until Monday by federal order.
Of the 7,774 absentee ballots that were requested in Grant County, 5,199 had been returned as of Tuesday afternoon. In Lafayette County, 2,131 of 2,766 were returned. The figures stood at 4,286 of 5,633 absentee ballots in Iowa County and 1,402 of 2,311 in Crawford County.
The courts’ decisions irked voters’ rights advocates, following widespread reports of people not receiving their ballots in the mail before Tuesday, leaving prospective voters with no recourse but to head to the polls at personal risk.
The situation prompted Clerk Ted Faust, of the Town of Waterloo in Grant County, to resign in protest Monday night.
“I thought it was creating a dangerous situation,” he said. “You’re telling everyone to isolate and keep your distance, and at the same time, you’re having an election. You can’t have it both ways.”
More than 2,575 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19, with 92 related deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon. The state has been under a stay-at-home order since March 25.
In most cases, the disease causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and people generally recover. But a small number of infected persons, especially older adults and those with existing health conditions, experience severe illness that requires hospitalization.
Evers released a statement Tuesday afternoon, urging caution.
“Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls and reporting on this election,” he said.
Prairie du Chien City Administrator Chad Abram encouraged voters with completed absentee ballots to either hand-deliver them to the post office, a dropbox outside of City Hall or the city’s polling site.
Meanwhile in Darlington, the Police Department announced over social media that officers would assist homebound voters by personally picking up ballots for those who telephoned the city office to request a courier.
Officers also served as witnesses to the signing of ballots, which is required under state law. Five people — all seniors — requested assistance.
“As a city, we’re just trying to offer everything that we could think of to make sure you could get your vote counted,” said Darlington Police Chief Jason King.
AT THE POLLS
More than 50 city staff and volunteers, some recruited late Monday, oversaw the effort to run in-person voting in Platteville.
The city orchestrated a drive-thru system, with volunteers passing ballots to residents through car windows in the armory’s parking lot.
City Clerk Candace Klaas estimated about 75% of voters who traveled to the polls voted from their vehicles.
“It’s actually working pretty well for something we’ve never done before and didn’t really have time to train for,” she said.
In addition to the drive-thru, the Armory was arranged for voting.
Inside the building, tape on the floor marked locations where voters were to stand, and city staff sanitized surfaces between each consultation with poll workers, who themselves sat behind plexiglass barriers. Pens were sanitized after each voter’s use.
Poll worker Joyce Bos, 68, has volunteered for elections for about 15 years and felt comfortable doing so Tuesday in light of the city’s precautions.
“Sadly, I knew that the lines would not be that long,” she said. “Platteville has probably one of the more easy areas to vote in, but I worry all across the state for those places that have long lines.”
Based on the turnout, Klaas said she was unsure whether fewer residents voted in person, but the city has been inundated with absentee ballot requests — more than 1,800 to date. During the 2016 presidential primary, just 398 absentee ballots were returned.
But those voters who showed up remained undeterred.
“I knew that there was going to be a lot of distance between me and the voters,” said James Wages, 65, who is running for a seat on the Platteville School Board. “My wife decided to send her ballot in, but I didn’t want the fear of being scared of being outside to overwhelm me.”
The Village of Belmont also implemented safety protocols, marking with tape a pathway in 6-foot increments through the local community center where voters were instructed to wait while standing in line.
“I wear my rubber gloves,” said an unfazed Virginia Leahy, 71, who voted during the lunch hour.
POLL WORKER SHORTAGES
Responding to statewide shortages of poll workers, the Wisconsin Army National Guard dispatched service members to fill in where needed.
Lafayette County received nine. Sixteen were on standby for Grant County, although none ultimately were required.
In Platteville, Klaas said most of her longtime poll workers, who tend to be of retirement age, opted out of volunteering.
“There were a couple that I actually flat-out told them, ‘No, you’re not coming’ because of their age or health issues I was privy to,” she said. “I just thought it was too risky for them.”
University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior Daniel Myers, 22, signed up last week to volunteer, viewing the day as a social opportunity that could alleviate his isolation — a toll wrought by social distancing.
“Yes, there is a risk to it, but I think a part of helping people out involves risk for yourself,” he said. “Being around people makes me feel more comfortable. Just socializing helps me forget the fact that there’s disease. It’s ironic, isn’t it?”
STATEWIDE
The state’s largest city, Milwaukee, operated just five of its 180 traditional polling places, forced to downsize after hundreds of poll workers stepped down because of health risks. The resulting logjam forced voters to wait together in lines spanning several blocks in some cases. Many did not have facial coverings.
Pregnant and infected with the coronavirus, 34-year-old Hannah Gleeson was still waiting Tuesday for the absentee ballot that she requested last week.
“It seems really unfair and undemocratic and unconstitutional, obviously,” said Gleeson, who works at an assisted-living center in Milwaukee. “It seems really absurd. And I think it’s voter suppression at its finest.”
The election complications had a racial component.
Milwaukee is home to the state’s largest concentration of black voters, a community that has been hit harder than others during the pandemic. Reduced minority turnout would benefit Republicans in a series of state and local elections.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday broke from health experts who have encouraged all Americans to stay home by calling on his supporters to “get out and vote NOW” for the conservative judicial candidate, Daniel Kelly.
Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the state Assembly, joined more than 2,500 National Guard troops dispatched to help staff voting stations. While many voters standing in lines for more than an hour did not have protective equipment, Vos donned a face mask, safety glasses, gloves and a full protective gown.
In Madison, city workers erected plexiglass barriers to protect poll workers, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark the ballots.
State GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt downplayed the health concerns, noting that Wisconsin residents are still going to the grocery store, the liquor store and even boating stores classified as essential businesses.
“This isn’t New York City,” he said.