Just before Ashley Becker hurries home to her kids after another long shift at Sunnycrest Manor, she pauses to think about what she will make or pick up for dinner.
Fortunately for Becker and many others, that daily decision just got easier.
Now, rather than heading to the store after work, Becker swings by Audubon Elementary School and grabs her family pre-packaged hot meals provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“I am a health care worker and I work a lot of overtime,” Becker said. “It helps out when I can swing by and get a quick meal.”
Every evening, the main courses vary from pizza, walking tacos or chicken strips, a favorite of Becker’s son, Noah.
Since March 23, club officials have been serving hot meals for dinner at the seven locations normally used for the summer meal program.
Several area businesses and organizations, such as Delta Dental, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Progressive Processing, have shown support by donating to the program, said Brian Meyer, the local club’s executive director.
“We’re looking for things to make a difference and this is the impact we can have since we can’t be open (for most normal club activities). And it allows our staff to continue to work,” Meyer said. “Providing that balanced meal will have an impact on the children as they continue to grow.”
When the daily meal program started, the club was serving a few hundred meals per day, Meyer said. Now, it’s up to about 600 hot meals per day with about 10,000 served so far.
“We meet and exceed all of the requirements of the United States Department of Agriculture with what we have to provide,” Meyer said. “You have to have a meat, fruit, vegetable and whole grain.”
When people pick their meals, they also are provided with educational packets for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students prepared by the Dubuque Community School District.
As he hands out meals each day, Tom Sullivan is greeted by a long line of smiling, thankful faces.
“It’s a really good moment every time we go out there because we see them waiting for us,” said Sullivan, the director of operations for the local club. “I know it’s a very tough time for a lot of people.”
Sullivan said he has never been thanked more than when he is out serving meals to children and area families.
“We just miss working with the kids, and now we can help the community,” he said. “We’re here for them, and we will keep doing this for as long as we can.”
Rob McDonald, the president of the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, said although the club is unable provide its usual meal to children, it has still found a way to support families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There is just more of a community need with the economic situation we are in,” he said. “I think it’s really important. The Boys and Girls Club has been part of Dubuque for decades and, in a crisis that no one can perceive, we are ready to step up.”
For families like Becker’s, the meals have been just the kind of support she needs.
“It’s helping out a whole lot financially, so it’s just one less thing we have to worry about,” Becker said. “The meals are great because they’re balanced and include fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, as well as desserts my kids like.”