For the fourth time this week, State of Iowa officials today reported a record number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.
The 648 cases reported today bring the statewide total number of confirmed infections to 5,092. Iowa officials also reported an additional five deaths, bringing the total to 112.
According to a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the number of positive tests will continue to grow. Her testing initiative, called Test Iowa, is slated to begin today in an effort to drastically expand the number of people who can be evaluated for COVID-19 infection.
County-level data wasn't immediately available this afternoon.