One COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total rose to 203, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,168.
Delaware County had eight new cases, for a total of 2,033.
The state reported one new case each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties during the 24-hour span. Their respective totals rose to 1,671, 2,182 and 2,932.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 360,134, an increase of 168 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported five additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,886.